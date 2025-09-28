“Was that already me – or is that still you?”

Because, as the parents now know from this week, they did not take the baby home from Graz University Hospital in 1990 that they had given birth to there a few weeks earlier. Both girls were premature and had been separated from their mothers for a long time. "It's not important to me when exactly the mix-up happened," says Jessica. "I'm not angry with anyone, no nurse or anyone else - nobody does something like that on purpose, please."