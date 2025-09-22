Scandal at reunion
Shot fired in scuffle with woman: perpetrator in custody
"I've been shot at!" The emergency call from a Burgenland pensioner triggered a major alarm in the district of Jennersdorf. All nearby units were ordered to the scene. After a short escape, the suspected shooter was apprehended. He is now in custody.
One woman was in agony on Saturday. The almost 80-year-old woman called the police at midday in a shaky voice: "An acquaintance has shot me!" The desperate emergency call triggered a large-scale operation and all available patrol cars from the surrounding area were ordered to the scene in St. Martin an der Raab. When the officers arrived, the shooter had long since fled and disappeared.
Shooter wanted to apologize to the victim
While the manhunt was in full swing, the suspected perpetrator contacted the victim by telephone and apparently wanted to apologize. The police managed to persuade the suspect to give up. Shortly afterwards, the 70-year-old was arrested without resistance. The pensioner is accused of attempted murder.
How the life-threatening incident came about was the central question of the investigation on Sunday. According to preliminary investigations, the accused and the pensioner knew each other very well and often spent a lot of time together.
Dangerous scandal at the reunion
During the last visit - the man had a rifle with him - the two are believed to have got into a heated argument in a room on the ground floor. A shot was fired during the wild scuffle, according to initial reconstruction details. The suspect, also from the district of Jennersdorf, has been remanded in custody.
