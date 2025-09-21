Squirrel is dead
“Valentino” pays the price for false love of animals
The photo of the adorable squirrel being fed by its foster father was met with much enthusiasm on the Internet. Tempers ran high when the animal was confiscated by the authorities. But this confiscation was justified: Because the cute rodent was already terminally ill due to a misunderstood love of animals.
The scenes at the official confiscation must have been dramatic. "He cried heartbreakingly - he only knows me," says pensioner Helmut P., describing the sad farewell to "Valentino", whom he had found exhausted months ago. The Viennese apparently ignores the fact that this is already a serious indication that the wild animal in need of protection has been maltreated.
As honorable and important as rescuing an animal in distress is, it must not be done single-handedly and without expertise. Simply keeping it in an apartment for a long period of time reduces its chances of being released back into the wild enormously. The fact that "Valentino" was not given to a wild animal sanctuary for rearing after he was kindly cared for by Mr. P. in his initial distress was his death sentence.
Worryingly ill
It was only after the authorities intervened that the squirrel was taken to a facility specializing in rearing and reintroduction into the wild. Vet Manfred Hochleithner is an expert in this field and examined the new arrival with his team. His sad diagnosis: "Valentino" was already terminally ill due to incorrect rearing.
Pathological findings
Due to the inadequate and completely incorrect feeding, he was unable to build up normal intestinal flora. Furthermore, the most severe parasite infestation was detected, and a bacteriological examination revealed coli bacteria and spore images. Massive organ damage was also discovered in "Valentino", which in humans would be described as "fatty liver" - a further indication of an inappropriate diet.
The wrong food in particular contributed to the poor state of health. While adult animals in the park usually survive harmful "treats" such as potato chips and bread in small doses, this is extremely dangerous for a young animal contaminated with parasites.
Infested with germs and parasites
"Since the man did not recognize the critical condition of the animal, it is to be feared that 'Valentino' would have slowly died there in his condition under suffering and agony. With these germs and parasites, it didn't stand a chance, the time to hand it over was simply too late," says Hochleithner, who is an experienced wildlife expert and President of the Vienna Chamber of Veterinarians.
Unfortunately, this is not an isolated case for the vet. Time and again, he is confronted with cases where private care is provided out of love for animals, but the approach is fundamentally wrong, he explains in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper.
Euthanizing as a last resort
After the prognosis for the little squirrel was catastrophic, it was decided with a heavy heart to put the animal down. "An absolutely senseless death that could have been avoided if his foster father had listened to the critical voices. The rescue of 'Valentino' is to be welcomed in principle, but this narrow-mindedness falls under misunderstood love of animals," warns "Krone" animal corner manager Maggie Entenfellner.
Vienna Wildlife Service
If you have found an injured wild animal in Vienna, please contact the responsible department for forestry and agriculture (MA 49):
- The Vienna Wildlife Service is available daily from 07:30 to 22:00 on 01/4000-49090
- There are two drop-off points where animals are accepted in person. You can find the opening hours of the "wild animal drop-off boxes" in the 10th and 22nd districts here.
Vienna's wildlife service is great
"Especially in Vienna, where the MA 49 wild animal service provides great help - which is the envy of the entire German-speaking world - it is incomprehensible for a layperson to act on their own," says Vienna's animal welfare ombudswoman Eva Persy.
The supposed affection for the cute squirrel ultimately turned into cruelty to animals - and the Friends of the Animal Corner of the "Krone" will report this to the police. It is unacceptable that cute photos and complete ignorance lead to an animal suffering and even dying.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.