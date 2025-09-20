Vorteilswelt
"Krone" commentary

The TV audience won’t forgive this grief!

Nachrichten
20.09.2025 08:00
Christa Kummer presented ORF weather for 30 years, now she wants to look to the future and is ...
Christa Kummer presented ORF weather for 30 years, now she wants to look to the future and is ready for a new chapter.
What an elegant, dignified exit! Christa Kummer said goodbye to her loyal audience on Friday evening with a big thank you to her fantastic team. And took off her legendary high heels in front of the camera without twisting her ankle ...

She won't be hanging them up now, announced the woman who had predicted and explained the weather to the Austrians for 30 years, with a smile on her face.

The protests against the dismissal of the popular "weather fairy" are huge. Resistance has even come from convents - with assurances that the nuns would include Ms. Kummer in their prayers.

Conny Bischofberger comments on current moments for the "Krone".
Conny Bischofberger comments on current moments for the "Krone".

Nobody understands why the ORF treats its older female employees - and employees too, by the way - so badly. Why the "grande dame" of early evening is now being sent into retirement just because she has turned 61. For others, things become critical from the age of 50, as we have seen with Verena Scheitz (53), Birgit Fenderl (54) and Claudia Reiterer (57).

Christa Kummer didn't let the humiliation show for a second. Rumor has it that she indignantly refused a farewell party that ORF threw for her anyway. She was right! After all, there is nothing to celebrate.

When decisions are made over people's heads, it never ends well. Neither the television audience forgives the broadcaster nor the population forgives the politicians for this grief.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Conny Bischofberger
Conny Bischofberger
