Iglo must put more salmon in packaging again

30 grams less in the pack

Together with the Ministry of Social Affairs, the Association for Consumer Information (VKI) filed a lawsuit under the Unfair Competition Act (UWG) against Iglo Austria GmbH back in 2024 - and was successful. The background: The net filling quantity of "Iglo Atlantikl Lachs", for example, was reduced from 250 to 220 grams of salmon without the packaging size or price being adjusted. Only the inconspicuous filling quantity information at the bottom left of the front has been changed. The result: a hidden price increase - i.e. shrinkflation.

Consumers are being deceived

The courts came to the conclusion that the practice violated the prohibition on misleading consumers under the Unfair Competition Act. According to the courts, consumers are deceived because they assume that the filling quantity remains the same and it only becomes apparent when the pack is opened that there is less inside. The mere indication of the new filling quantity (220 g instead of 250 g) is not enough to prevent the deception. The basic price label on the shelf is also not sufficient, as consumers cannot reasonably be expected to memorize the basic prices of different products.