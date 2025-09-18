300-kilo brown bear wanders through Carinthian valley

Dogs on a leash!

"There is no great danger from the bear," Leitner reassures us. Nevertheless, he urges caution: walkers should definitely keep their dogs on a lead. Campers and hikers who are out and about in this area should also not leave any leftover food lying around. "This would only attract the bear, which would then lose its fear of humans," warns the hunter. "Especially now, when the bear regularly moves through the valley, consideration is the most important thing."