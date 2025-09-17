Vorteilswelt
Champions League

PSG & Inter strong, last-minute win for Liverpool!

Nachrichten
17.09.2025 21:00
Huge joy for Liverpool stars Mo Salah and Virgil Van Dijk
Huge joy for Liverpool stars Mo Salah and Virgil Van Dijk

English champions Liverpool, defending champions Paris Saint-Germain and last year's finalists Inter Milan have started the league phase of the Champions League with victories! While the "Reds" only won 3:2 against Atletico Madrid thanks to a last-minute goal, PSG celebrated a commanding three points against Atalanta Bergamo and the "Nerazzurri" at Ajax Amsterdam ...

0 Kommentare

Millionaire striker Alexander Isak made his competitive debut for Liverpool. The 25-year-old Swede was in the starting line-up two weeks after his 125 million pound (145 million euro) transfer from league rivals Newcastle. However, it was Mohamed Salah who got the Reds off to a flying start. First Andy Robertson deflected a free-kick from the Egyptian into the net (4th), two minutes later Salah scored himself.

Van Dijk saves Liverpool in stoppage time
Two goals from Marcos Llorente gave Atletico the equalizer in between. Shortly before the break, the midfielder scored with the "Spitz" (45.+3), in the 81st minute he celebrated a deflected volley from the edge of the penalty area (81.). However, captain Virgil van Dijk saved Liverpool the three points in stoppage time. The Dutchman headed home a Dominik Szoboszlai corner in the 92nd minute.

PSG celebrate a commanding three-pointer against Atalanta
Even without star striker Ousmane Dembele, who was injured in his thigh, PSG did not show any weakness against Atalanta. Captain Marquinhos scored in the 3rd minute after an assist from Fabian Ruiz. The defending champions then missed further great chances before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added to their tally with a spectacular shot (39'). Bradley Barcola missed the chance to make it 3-0 with a poorly taken penalty after a foul on Marquinhos (44'), but Nuno Mendes made it 3-0 with a shot into the far corner after the break (52'). Goncalo Ramos provided the final goal (91').

Victory for Inter Milan
Inter Milan, PSG's clear 5-0 defeat in the final in the previous season, started the new Champions League season with a 2-0 win at Ajax Amsterdam. Marcus Thuram scored both goals with his head from corner kicks by Hakan Calhanoglu (42', 47').

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

