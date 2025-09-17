PSG & Inter strong, last-minute win for Liverpool!

PSG celebrate a commanding three-pointer against Atalanta

Even without star striker Ousmane Dembele, who was injured in his thigh, PSG did not show any weakness against Atalanta. Captain Marquinhos scored in the 3rd minute after an assist from Fabian Ruiz. The defending champions then missed further great chances before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added to their tally with a spectacular shot (39'). Bradley Barcola missed the chance to make it 3-0 with a poorly taken penalty after a foul on Marquinhos (44'), but Nuno Mendes made it 3-0 with a shot into the far corner after the break (52'). Goncalo Ramos provided the final goal (91').