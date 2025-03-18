Defense business lets Steyr Motors turbo ignite

What gives Steyr Motors such wings? Increased activities in Asia, the Middle East and North Africa, as well as in North and South America are having an effect, it is emphasized. The company is also scoring more points in the military and armaments sector. Just last week, for example, a comprehensive development and supply agreement was concluded with Rheinmetall Landsysteme GmbH, a subsidiary of Rheinmetall AG. The company is a leading manufacturer of tactical vehicles. Steyr Motors AG, which is majority-owned by the investment company Mutares, is contributing its expertise in the development of high-performance diesel engines and power generators.