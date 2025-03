Frustration in the men’s camp: “It’s not our goal!”

No podium finish, let alone a victory - the second weekend in Norway was not worth the trip for Austria's men either, and after the speed racers in Kvitfjell, the technicians in Hafjell were also bitterly disappointed. "It certainly wasn't what we had hoped for," grumbled Alpine Director Herbert Mandl. He watched from home as the number of men's races without an Austrian victory rose to 40 (!). This means that the negative record of 44 from 1987 could be equaled this season and this mark could fall at the World Cup final in Sun Valley, California. "Of course it's hard to keep getting the questions about it," admits Mandl. "But you can't force victories, they have to happen."