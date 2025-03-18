Nazi propaganda at Salzburg festival

Another Nazi scandal, this time on the grounds of the Electric Love Festival: a senior catering employee at the music festival is alleged to have made Nazi propaganda on two different days. On July 3, 2024, he allegedly said to a woman: "I don't understand you, I only speak Aryan German." And three days later, he is also said to have given the Hitler salute and put two fingers to his upper lip - presumably to represent Hitler's beard. He also had marching music played from a loudspeaker. And all this in the presence of around 30 employees.