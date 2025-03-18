Employees charged
Nazi propaganda at Salzburg festival
A senior employee of the Electric Love Festival allegedly showed 30 colleagues the Hitler salute. The accused denies the accusation of reactivation. However, he failed in his appeal against the charges. The criminal trial will take place on May 9.
Another Nazi scandal, this time on the grounds of the Electric Love Festival: a senior catering employee at the music festival is alleged to have made Nazi propaganda on two different days. On July 3, 2024, he allegedly said to a woman: "I don't understand you, I only speak Aryan German." And three days later, he is also said to have given the Hitler salute and put two fingers to his upper lip - presumably to represent Hitler's beard. He also had marching music played from a loudspeaker. And all this in the presence of around 30 employees.
Prosecution appeal unsuccessful
Witnesses reported the incidents to the police. The accused employee subsequently lodged an appeal against the public prosecutor's indictment, in which he denied the accusation of reoffending. However, the Higher Regional Court considers the accusation to be substantiated - the evidence and witnesses justify a criminal trial in any case, according to the text of the decision.
The trial will be held before a jury at the Salzburg Provincial Court on May 9.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.