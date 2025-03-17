Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Political Islam

How Turks are now courting the FPÖ – and vice versa

Nachrichten
17.03.2025 19:10

Time and again, political Islam in Vienna comes under the spotlight. Experts have long warned of the growing influence of Turkey and Iran. There is currently a stir about a rapprochement with the FPÖ. What is behind this?

0 Kommentare

Around 200,000 Viennese with a migration background will be able to cast their vote in the local council elections on April 27. This electorate is hotly contested. The community of Turkish origin is also trying to gain political influence. The ÖVP in particular is currently sensing a rapprochement with the FPÖ.

How did the picture come about?
Following the furor over FPÖ-friendly advertisements in Turkish media, a picture of Vienna's FPÖ leader Dominik Nepp and an activist and SÖZ supporter who belongs to political Islam was leaked to the "Krone" newspaper. The man has attracted attention several times in the past with pro-Palestinian actions and close ties to ATIB. ATIB is considered an extension of the Turkish government and is a religious authority.

Criticism also from Nepp's predecessor
Criticism has come from the ÖVP, but also from Nepp's predecessor, Heinz-Christian Strache: "It really is unbelievable! The FPÖ Vienna is deliberately getting into bed with representatives of political Islam!"

Pictures with other politicians too
The Vienna FPÖ countered with pictures of the man in question, which show him with SPÖ leader Andreas Babler, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, among others. These are also available to the "Krone". An FPÖ spokesperson: "The man in question came at the end of the press conference, didn't ask a single question and only posed for a photo. He cheated his way into the press conference. The smear campaign against the FPÖ is becoming increasingly absurd."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philipp Stewart
Philipp Stewart
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf