Political Islam
How Turks are now courting the FPÖ – and vice versa
Time and again, political Islam in Vienna comes under the spotlight. Experts have long warned of the growing influence of Turkey and Iran. There is currently a stir about a rapprochement with the FPÖ. What is behind this?
Around 200,000 Viennese with a migration background will be able to cast their vote in the local council elections on April 27. This electorate is hotly contested. The community of Turkish origin is also trying to gain political influence. The ÖVP in particular is currently sensing a rapprochement with the FPÖ.
How did the picture come about?
Following the furor over FPÖ-friendly advertisements in Turkish media, a picture of Vienna's FPÖ leader Dominik Nepp and an activist and SÖZ supporter who belongs to political Islam was leaked to the "Krone" newspaper. The man has attracted attention several times in the past with pro-Palestinian actions and close ties to ATIB. ATIB is considered an extension of the Turkish government and is a religious authority.
Criticism also from Nepp's predecessor
Criticism has come from the ÖVP, but also from Nepp's predecessor, Heinz-Christian Strache: "It really is unbelievable! The FPÖ Vienna is deliberately getting into bed with representatives of political Islam!"
Pictures with other politicians too
The Vienna FPÖ countered with pictures of the man in question, which show him with SPÖ leader Andreas Babler, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, among others. These are also available to the "Krone". An FPÖ spokesperson: "The man in question came at the end of the press conference, didn't ask a single question and only posed for a photo. He cheated his way into the press conference. The smear campaign against the FPÖ is becoming increasingly absurd."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
