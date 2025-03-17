“Austria is on the brink of an economic upturn”

Third year of recession - but then things will pick up!

"We won't be able to save ourselves from a third year of recession. It's already March and the economic data for this year is not good," says Krickl. But he remains optimistic: "Things should pick up again towards the end of the year. If the German economic engine starts up again, that will be good for the whole of Europe. Austria will then also be on the verge of an economic upturn."