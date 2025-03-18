The eco-future of agriculture is being created here



A blessing for nature

In Tuln, young eco-pioneers are developing globally sought-after technologies between the field and the laboratory. Anna Buchner, founder of Cyan Cycle, for example, is pursuing the goal of sustainable biomass production. Anna's miracle cure for climate change: modular cubes that bind CO2 from exhaust gas streams and convert it into high-quality biofertilizer using micro plants. Patrik Aspermaier, on the other hand, is developing highly sensitive odor sensors for environmental monitoring and food quality with his company NOSI. His contribution to the blessing of nature: a technology that has matured to reproduce biological scents and detect them precisely. For Wolfgang Kniejski from EIT Manufacturing, this is all a model for regional innovation promotion: "Stakeholders are brought together along the entire value chain."