Start-up village in Tulln
The eco-future of agriculture is being created here
The former agricultural college in Tulln is being transformed by eco-pioneers into a "natural paradise" of futuristic agricultural technology
When people think of high-tech start-ups, they often have urban centers in mind. But in our 'Village Tullnerfeld', an innovation ecosystem is growing that proves that the future can also be created in the countryside. We support ideas that make our world a better place and heal Mother Earth. The village generally has a future," assures Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner. Through the Accent business incubator, feelers are even being put out to the US University of Berkeley and the CERN research center in Switzerland.
A blessing for nature
In Tuln, young eco-pioneers are developing globally sought-after technologies between the field and the laboratory. Anna Buchner, founder of Cyan Cycle, for example, is pursuing the goal of sustainable biomass production. Anna's miracle cure for climate change: modular cubes that bind CO2 from exhaust gas streams and convert it into high-quality biofertilizer using micro plants. Patrik Aspermaier, on the other hand, is developing highly sensitive odor sensors for environmental monitoring and food quality with his company NOSI. His contribution to the blessing of nature: a technology that has matured to reproduce biological scents and detect them precisely. For Wolfgang Kniejski from EIT Manufacturing, this is all a model for regional innovation promotion: "Stakeholders are brought together along the entire value chain."
Old school "blossoms"
"We have transformed the disused agricultural school into a modern innovation center with 19 start-ups and the best infrastructure. There are very few similar projects in the world," says Christoph Reiter-Havlicek, Head of the state's Buildings and Real Estate Management, proudly. Birgit Mitter and her start-up Ensemo are also on the road to global success. An ingenious and award-winning invention: inoculating soya seeds with nodule bacteria so that they need less nitrogen fertilizer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.