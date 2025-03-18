Star choreographer delights with high-speed show

Vandekeybus turns them into special people with special abilities. He approaches these oddballs with remarkable affection: One elicits the drum sounds not from the instrument he is carrying, but from his head; completely new body parts can be formed with balloons. Someone plays boomerang with simple white plates, only to end up smashing the porcelain. A snake woman slips into a really small box and yet only needs a few blinks of the eye for this acrobatic masterpiece.