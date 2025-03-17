50 kilos of cannabis in the attic: Prison sentence

The neighbor's nose was disastrous

The joy of the "green thumb" didn't last long: a neighbor complained about the smell coming from the attic and filed a complaint. A house search followed and the man has been in custody ever since. He now confessed to the cultivation, but stated: "I wanted to smoke it all myself." There was talk of two kilos a year. He simply wanted to "freeze" the rest of the very large quantity. "It was never planned to pass it on," he stated.