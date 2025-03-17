Criticism and baby luck: ski oldie ends career!

At the end of January in Schladming, he had already caused speculation that he would soon be retiring by kissing the snow. "Thank you Schladming. I will miss you," Gross wrote on Instagram at the time. Now it's official. The slalom in Hafjell, Norway, last weekend was his "last race", Gross is quoted as saying in a statement from the Italian Ski Federation (FISI). A farewell that is not easy for the 38-year-old and he is not sparing with his criticism. "I had expected to be treated differently after so many years in the team and I no longer enjoyed it. All of this made me decide to step down and end my career. Out of love for the sport, I would have stuck it out for another five seasons. But to work well, you need motivation, and I no longer had that."