Tariff conflicts due to Trump slow down global economy

Poor prospects for Canada and Mexico

The growth forecast for the world's largest economy, the USA, has been lowered from 2.4 to 2.2 percent for this year and from 2.1 to 1.6 percent for 2026. For Canada, it was cut from 2.0 to 0.7 percent for both years, while the Mexican economy is even expected to shrink by 1.3 and 0.6 percent. The OECD referred to the trade conflict with the two neighboring countries instigated by US President Donald Trump with punitive tariffs.