Penalty or not?
“Hand Spaniard” causes a stir again
Marc Cucurella has once again caused controversy with a controversial handball in the London derby between Arsenal and Chelsea. The Spaniard drops the ball on his arm in the penalty area - but no penalty is awarded. A scene that caused a stir, especially considering his previous history ...
For some DFB fans, the name Cucurella still provokes strong emotional outbursts. His handball in the penalty area during extra time in the European Championship quarter-final between Germany and Spain is unforgettable. There was no penalty - much to the annoyance of the Germans and the astonishment of neutral and probably even Spanish fans. The DFB team was ultimately eliminated, the summer fairytale was over and Cucurella was the bogeyman.
In the derby between his team Chelsea and city rivals Arsenal, the 26-year-old once again took center stage. In the 12th minute, there was a blazing fire in the Chelsea penalty area. Jurien Timber is about to take on Cucurella, but the Spaniard stumbles and plays the ball with his right arm as he falls.
Premier League declares decision
Despite protests from the Arsenal players and fans, referee Christopher Kavanagh immediately waved off the decision and there was no reaction from the VAR either. Watching the replay, many fans find this incomprehensible. Which is why the Premier League feels compelled to issue a clarification on X.
"The referee's decision not to penalize a handball by Cucurella was reviewed and confirmed by VAR - his arm was in the expected position with no clear or deliberate action towards the ball," it reads. In the end, Arsenal found a sporting response anyway and prevailed 1-0.
