“Hand Spaniard” causes a stir again

For some DFB fans, the name Cucurella still provokes strong emotional outbursts. His handball in the penalty area during extra time in the European Championship quarter-final between Germany and Spain is unforgettable. There was no penalty - much to the annoyance of the Germans and the astonishment of neutral and probably even Spanish fans. The DFB team was ultimately eliminated, the summer fairytale was over and Cucurella was the bogeyman.