"Was the maximum"
Gall third on the final day of the Paris-Nice stage
Professional cyclist Felix Gall didn't miss much on Sunday for his first victory since winning a stage at the Tour de France 2023. The East Tyrolean finished third on the final stage of the long-distance Paris-Nice, beaten only by the Americans Magnus Sheffield and Matteo Jorgenson. In the overall classification won by Jorgenson, Gall, who had already ridden strongly on Saturday, improved to 18th place.
Up until the weekend, the top-class World Tour race had not gone according to plan for Gall. On the penultimate day, however, the Decathlon captain climbed to sixth place in the sleet and snow, and at the end in the mountainous hinterland of Nice he even had victory in sight. On the final climb, Gall shook off leader Jorgenson for a while and came close to Sheffield, who had broken away earlier, but he was unable to make up the last few seconds.
"That was the maximum"
On the final descent back to Nice, Gall lost touch with Jorgenson. "That was the maximum, the other two were very strong. I tried it in the final. Maybe I used up a bit too much energy beforehand, but I'm very happy that I was able to finish the race like this," said Gall. He finished around half a minute behind Sheffield and six seconds behind Jorgenson.
The latter had already won the race, which ended in his adopted home town, last year; his Visma co-captain Jonas Vingegaard had dropped out of the race on Thursday, which was characterized by a lot of rain and cold, with crash injuries. Gall had had particular problems on Wednesday in the cold and wet weather.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.