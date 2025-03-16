Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Was the maximum"

Gall third on the final day of the Paris-Nice stage

Nachrichten
16.03.2025 17:23

Professional cyclist Felix Gall didn't miss much on Sunday for his first victory since winning a stage at the Tour de France 2023. The East Tyrolean finished third on the final stage of the long-distance Paris-Nice, beaten only by the Americans Magnus Sheffield and Matteo Jorgenson. In the overall classification won by Jorgenson, Gall, who had already ridden strongly on Saturday, improved to 18th place.

0 Kommentare

Up until the weekend, the top-class World Tour race had not gone according to plan for Gall. On the penultimate day, however, the Decathlon captain climbed to sixth place in the sleet and snow, and at the end in the mountainous hinterland of Nice he even had victory in sight. On the final climb, Gall shook off leader Jorgenson for a while and came close to Sheffield, who had broken away earlier, but he was unable to make up the last few seconds.

"That was the maximum"
On the final descent back to Nice, Gall lost touch with Jorgenson. "That was the maximum, the other two were very strong. I tried it in the final. Maybe I used up a bit too much energy beforehand, but I'm very happy that I was able to finish the race like this," said Gall. He finished around half a minute behind Sheffield and six seconds behind Jorgenson.

The latter had already won the race, which ended in his adopted home town, last year; his Visma co-captain Jonas Vingegaard had dropped out of the race on Thursday, which was characterized by a lot of rain and cold, with crash injuries. Gall had had particular problems on Wednesday in the cold and wet weather.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf