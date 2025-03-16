Gall third on the final day of the Paris-Nice stage

Up until the weekend, the top-class World Tour race had not gone according to plan for Gall. On the penultimate day, however, the Decathlon captain climbed to sixth place in the sleet and snow, and at the end in the mountainous hinterland of Nice he even had victory in sight. On the final climb, Gall shook off leader Jorgenson for a while and came close to Sheffield, who had broken away earlier, but he was unable to make up the last few seconds.