Removing withered and dry vegetation

Achenseebahn workshop manager Gerhard Thumer has been responsible for this for 36 years. The aim is to remove the withered and dry vegetation. "We use a gas burner, like for roof work. We also carry a tank with 6000 liters of water on a freight wagon," explains the expert. The Jenbach fire department is on site to prevent the flames from spreading to an extreme extent.