First snow and sleet showers, then sunshine

Unclouded sunshine

But already on Tuesday , the influence of high pressure will often bring clear sunshine throughout Austria. There will only be a few residual clouds in the mountains and southwest at first, but these will clear quickly. The wind will be light, moderate in the northern Alpine foothills and partly also in the east, from northwest to east. However, it will remain cold to chilly: in the morning it will be minus twelve to minus one degree, in the afternoon plus two to plus nine degrees, in the west up to plus 13 degrees are possible.