Cold front moves through
First snow and sleet showers, then sunshine
Austrians will have to wait through Monday before the sun returns. According to the Geosphere Austria forecast, a striking cold front with snow, sleet and rain showers will move across the country on Monday, followed by a strong high-pressure influence from Tuesday. Towards the end of the week, temperatures above 20 degrees are in sight again.
On Monday , a striking cold front will move across the country from the north. Snow, rain and sleet showers will fall with dense clouds. From midday, the weather will gradually clear from the north and the precipitation will move into the mountains and the south. The snow line will range from north to south between low elevations and 1100 meters above sea level. Moderate to brisk and icy north-westerly to northerly winds will be widespread. Early temperatures will be between minus three and plus three degrees, with daytime highs reaching two to ten degrees.
Unclouded sunshine
But already on Tuesday , the influence of high pressure will often bring clear sunshine throughout Austria. There will only be a few residual clouds in the mountains and southwest at first, but these will clear quickly. The wind will be light, moderate in the northern Alpine foothills and partly also in the east, from northwest to east. However, it will remain cold to chilly: in the morning it will be minus twelve to minus one degree, in the afternoon plus two to plus nine degrees, in the west up to plus 13 degrees are possible.
The bright and sunny high-pressure weather will continue on Wednesday . The sky will be mostly cloudless. The wind will be mostly light, only in the far east will it be moderate or even quite brisk from the south-east. Early temperatures will remain frosty at around minus nine to zero degrees, with daytime highs reaching eight to 15 degrees.
Sunshine and light winds
On Thursday , the continuing high pressure influence will once again bring largely unclouded sunshine and only very occasional early morning fog. The wind will be weak to moderate, most likely from the east to south. Temperatures will rise from minus eight to plus two degrees in the morning to between nine and 18 degrees.
On Friday , the high pressure influence in Austria will slowly weaken. As a result, the sunshine is not expected to remain unclouded. The clouds will thicken from the southwest, but the foehn wind should still provide larger windows of sunshine. Some higher clouds are also likely to make themselves felt in the north and east.
The wind may freshen noticeably from a south-easterly direction both in foehn lines and in the eastern lowlands. Early temperatures will mostly be minus five to plus five degrees, with daily highs reaching around eleven to 21 degrees, with the highest values in the Rhine Valley.
