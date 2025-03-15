Chamber of Commerce: Elected, but not present?

Committees do not have a quorum

However, this bad habit degenerated to such an extent that committees in some specialist groups were no longer even quorate due to a lack of attendance. "Sometimes, as committee chairperson, you have to run after the members, practically begging them to attend the meetings - or at least pass on their voting rights so that resolutions can be passed," said an annoyed businessman in an interview with Krone. And this is particularly the case in specialist groups with a "diverse" composition. It will be interesting to see how many of the 886 mandataries will actually find time for their function in the coming years...