Punch of the week
First a burglary gone wrong and then caught
First they failed because of the staff, then because of the cash drawer. Two masked youths tried in vain to rob a snack bar in Vienna the previous week.
In this case, the punishment for the crime and stupidity followed immediately: when a boy and an accomplice tried to rob a kebab stand in the 15th district a week ago, the employee was extremely unimpressed. Although the two youths were wearing masks and holding a firearm in their hands and demanded money from the till at around 6pm. The brave cashier refused.
So the two boys took matters into their own hands and made their way to the till. They were unsuccessful, as the two madmen were unable to open it. So they left without having achieved anything and without any loot. An immediate search was unsuccessful. But only briefly. Although the would-be robbers were masked with scarves, a police officer from the Maroltingergasse police station recognized the suspected perpetrator.
So a unit made its way to the apartment of the 15-year-old's mother, where he was finally arrested. He is now in custody in Josefstadt prison because he was unable to wear a mask. A half-serious criminal? More like our Punch and Judy of the week.
