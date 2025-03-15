Woman with 1.5 per mille
Drunk driver flees from police in Graz
On Thursday evening, a hit-and-run police operation took place in the Messendorf district of Graz. An intoxicated woman was speeding through the residential area at over 100 km/h, endangering several people. On her escape, she caused two traffic accidents.
What a miracle that there were no injuries or even fatalities during this mad dash! On Thursday evening, a 21-year-old with 1.5 per mille alcohol in her blood had nothing better on her mind than to borrow her dad's car and speed through Sternäckerweg in Graz-St. Peter at over 100 km/h, honking loudly and screeching tires. Two neighbors - already in their pyjamas at this late hour - were startled by this and went to investigate.
Life saved by jumping to the side
Suddenly the young lady sped off. One of the neighbors tried to stop her and stood in the street, waving. But she didn't think to brake. She drove at full speed towards the man, who just managed to save himself by jumping to the side.
However, she had to stop in a side street because there was nowhere else to go. The two men rushed up to her - one held his hands on the hood, the other spoke to her through the open window. A cheeky grin - and she stepped on the gas pedal again! Again, the startled man managed to save himself with a jump, but was hit.
Then they had had enough and alerted the police. They were on the scene within a few minutes. Suddenly the speeding vehicle was on the move again - the woman narrowly avoided an accident with a public bus! Shortly afterwards, she stopped.
"Almost ran down a police officer"
With their service weapons drawn, the police asked the 21-year-old to turn off the engine. But no way! She fled at full speed towards the city center. "She almost ran down a police officer," said one of the residents. On her escape, she ran red lights and caused several accidents with property damage. The final stop was in Hermann-Bahr-Gasse: she crashed into a parked vehicle. The driver tried to flee on foot. However, she was discovered behind a bush by the police. Drugs were also seized in the wreck.
When questioned, she was unresponsive and her main concern was the car. Despite all this, she was released.
