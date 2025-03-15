Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Woman with 1.5 per mille

Drunk driver flees from police in Graz

Nachrichten
15.03.2025 16:01

On Thursday evening, a hit-and-run police operation took place in the Messendorf district of Graz. An intoxicated woman was speeding through the residential area at over 100 km/h, endangering several people. On her escape, she caused two traffic accidents.

0 Kommentare

What a miracle that there were no injuries or even fatalities during this mad dash! On Thursday evening, a 21-year-old with 1.5 per mille alcohol in her blood had nothing better on her mind than to borrow her dad's car and speed through Sternäckerweg in Graz-St. Peter at over 100 km/h, honking loudly and screeching tires. Two neighbors - already in their pyjamas at this late hour - were startled by this and went to investigate.

Life saved by jumping to the side
Suddenly the young lady sped off. One of the neighbors tried to stop her and stood in the street, waving. But she didn't think to brake. She drove at full speed towards the man, who just managed to save himself by jumping to the side.

However, she had to stop in a side street because there was nowhere else to go. The two men rushed up to her - one held his hands on the hood, the other spoke to her through the open window. A cheeky grin - and she stepped on the gas pedal again! Again, the startled man managed to save himself with a jump, but was hit.

Then they had had enough and alerted the police. They were on the scene within a few minutes. Suddenly the speeding vehicle was on the move again - the woman narrowly avoided an accident with a public bus! Shortly afterwards, she stopped.

"Almost ran down a police officer"
With their service weapons drawn, the police asked the 21-year-old to turn off the engine. But no way! She fled at full speed towards the city center. "She almost ran down a police officer," said one of the residents. On her escape, she ran red lights and caused several accidents with property damage. The final stop was in Hermann-Bahr-Gasse: she crashed into a parked vehicle. The driver tried to flee on foot. However, she was discovered behind a bush by the police. Drugs were also seized in the wreck.

When questioned, she was unresponsive and her main concern was the car. Despite all this, she was released.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Monika König-Krisper
Monika König-Krisper
Porträt von Michaela Holzinger
Michaela Holzinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf