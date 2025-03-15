Drunk driver flees from police in Graz

"Almost ran down a police officer"

With their service weapons drawn, the police asked the 21-year-old to turn off the engine. But no way! She fled at full speed towards the city center. "She almost ran down a police officer," said one of the residents. On her escape, she ran red lights and caused several accidents with property damage. The final stop was in Hermann-Bahr-Gasse: she crashed into a parked vehicle. The driver tried to flee on foot. However, she was discovered behind a bush by the police. Drugs were also seized in the wreck.