Lurch: The spice of sound lies in the cuisine

The album was mastered by the Swede Frida Claeson Johansson, the pretty artwork was created by Lena Bell and it was recorded by Sabina Schöberl, who has otherwise been on tour with Mother's Cake or The Vintage Caravan and even took a longer break for Lurch. More than a year and a half passed between the start of recording and the release of the album. "Sabina was our first choice. She didn't have time for a while for personal reasons, but we waited for her," says Miriam, "she's an extremely nice person and totally professional. We didn't want to advertise the fact that only women were working on the album, but at some point it got to the point where we wanted to do it ourselves." Although a lot has changed for the better in the heavier guitar scene (see Vulvarine, for example), there is still plenty of catching up to do when it comes to equality. "When I went to stoner concerts in 2010, there were mostly just the girlfriends of fans," Miriam remembers, "fortunately that has changed significantly today. There are more and more women in front of the stage who love the sound."