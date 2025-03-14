"Wanted children's names"
Trial about penis tattoo as a souvenir from the harbor
What happens behind the high prison walls of Josefstadt Prison? In October 2023, inmates allegedly decorated a cellmate with a questionable work of art. A 39-year-old with a serious criminal record is now sitting in court and says: "He wanted a tattoo." Only the motive was probably misunderstood ...
Everyone knows that things are not always harmonious in the Josefstadt prison - where the fallen real estate juggler René Benko is now being held. But one prisoner has a very special "souvenir" from his time there. His shoulder blade is now adorned with an amateurishly engraved male genitalia. "Perhaps you thought it was somehow funny," the public prosecutor charged a 39-year-old Hungarian with assault with permanent consequences.
Pecker with soot, shampoo and nail
He shared a cell with the victim, is said to have first beaten him up on a night in October 2023, then pushed him onto an armchair with brothers from Häfen and shaved his head bald. Using a nail and ink from a soot shampoo mixture, the Hungarian finally immortalized a penis in the man's skin.
Child's name became a penis tattoo
But it wasn't him at all, the 39-year-old in Landl, Vienna, insists. Also: "He wanted a tattoo. The name of his children." The man with five previous convictions was lying in bed next to him, watching TV and only observing what was happening out of the corner of his eye. "But when I looked again, there was a penis."
"Victim of a port intrigue"
"You should have prevented a criminal offense from happening," says the public prosecutor. "I didn't want to get involved," he shrugs. His defense lawyer is certain: "He seems to have been the victim of a classic port intrigue."
The victim, who is also presented in handcuffs, cannot be questioned about this on the first day of the trial. The man does not speak German and needs an interpreter. It is therefore adjourned.
