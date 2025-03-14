G7: “Unwavering support” for Ukraine

According to Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly, the G7 foreign ministers also supported the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, which was backed by Kiev. "All G7 foreign ministers agree with the US proposal (...) and we are now looking to the Russian response," Joly told journalists on Friday, the last day of the meeting. The ball is now in Russia's court, Joly added. The G7 had shown "strong unity" on the issue of Ukraine.