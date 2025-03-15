Space in a prime location
Debate about the subsequent use of the Kika site
Following the closure of the furniture store in Linz-Urfahr, around 16,000 square meters of space in a prime location is now available. This opens up new development opportunities for the provincial capital, although it does not own the site. This is now being discussed.
The future of the former Kika site in Linz-Urfahr must not be left to chance," agree Mayor Dietmar Prammer (SP ) and City Councillor Michael Raml (FP). With an area of 16,000 square meters in a central location and optimal transport connections, this would be an enormous opportunity for sustainable and future-oriented urban development. So far, so good with the consensus.
Different approaches
The two politicians have completely different approaches to achieving the goal. While Raml urges swift action, city boss Prammer does not want to rush into the poker game for the coveted site. "As a city, we decide on the zoning. Ultimately, however, we need to know what the owner of the site wants. Talks are already underway".
Calls for demolition
In any case, Raml is encouraging a discussion about the municipal GWG buying and developing the property. Demolition and redevelopment of the site is the most sensible solution for the blue city politician. He also refers to statements made by real estate expert Wilhelm Huemer, who is of the opinion that the redesign of furniture stores is particularly difficult.
Ideally located in terms of transport links
According to Raml, the large site next to the new PRO shopping center, which is already being renovated and in the middle of a popular residential area, is ideally located in terms of transport links and is suitable for a mixed use of office, residential and commercial space. "That would be a sensible way to make the development of this property sustainable and economical," explains Raml, pointing out the potential: "The streetcar, bus, city highway and cycle paths are right next door. This is an opportunity that, in contrast to most other less well-located properties, makes many things possible."
Idea for a health center
One possible concept could also include the integration of a health or primary care center.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
