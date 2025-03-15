Running and standing in Lech am Arlberg

Debts and parallel structures

Thomas Eggler from the "Our Village" list also sees major challenges that are not just coming to Lech, but have long been waiting for a solution. In particular, the 66 million euros in debt that will be accumulated by the end of 2024 can no longer be ignored. "Our only chance is to increase the number of overnight stays," explains the hotelier. He also calls for existing structures to be fully utilized instead of creating new ones. He is referring to the founding of Lechwelten Betriebs-GmbH, which is to take care of the operation of the event hall in the new community center. A task which, in Eggler's opinion, actually lies with Lech Zürs Tourismus GmbH. The parallel structure would only cause additional costs.