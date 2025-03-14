"It's incomprehensible!"
Ukraine refugees: Greens criticize half measures
On Thursday, the Federal Council approved the extension of the entitlement to family benefits for displaced Ukrainians. As reported, the ÖVP senses possible cases of social fraud in the matter - the Greens, on the other hand, see the new decision as only half as much help for displaced persons as is actually necessary.
The entitlement of Ukrainian refugees to family benefits and their inclusion in statutory health insurance was initially only approved by a majority in the Bundesrat until October. The regulation expired at the beginning of March 2025. The fact that the aid in Austria was not immediately extended by a whole year, contrary to the advice of the European Union, is primarily due to suspected "asylum tourism" - as reported by the "Krone".
Task force against possible social fraud
"Anyone who wants to live with us must become part of us and abide by our rules. We have no room for those who exploit our systems," declared the new ÖVP Integration Minister Claudia Plakolm. In the "Krone" newspaper, she announced the establishment of a separate task force for the receipt of family allowances in order to prevent abuse and pull factors - and without placing all Ukrainian war refugees under general suspicion.
Limitation causes "uncertainty"
The ÖVP's former coalition partner, the Greens, are only half satisfied with the half extension. "No one longs for peace more than the Ukrainians, who see their homes reduced to rubble and their children abducted on a daily basis. Yet Russia continues its brutal war of aggression relentlessly. In these difficult times, it is our human duty to help, and what is needed now is courageous policy - no hesitation. The fact that the government is limiting family benefits for Ukrainians until October is incomprehensible and once again creates uncertainty for those affected," criticizes Green family spokesperson Barbara Neßler.
Plakolm counters: "We want to help those who have been displaced by the war and not create additional pull factors for migration. Those who need help will get it. But we will not allow ourselves to be exploited."
For all recipients of childcare allowance, the additional earnings limit was also raised as part of the amendment - with retroactive effect from January 1, 2025: in order to be able to continue to work part-time during the entitlement period, this will be increased from 8100 euros per year to 8600 euros.
