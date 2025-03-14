Ukraine refugees: Greens criticize half measures

Limitation causes "uncertainty"

The ÖVP's former coalition partner, the Greens, are only half satisfied with the half extension. "No one longs for peace more than the Ukrainians, who see their homes reduced to rubble and their children abducted on a daily basis. Yet Russia continues its brutal war of aggression relentlessly. In these difficult times, it is our human duty to help, and what is needed now is courageous policy - no hesitation. The fact that the government is limiting family benefits for Ukrainians until October is incomprehensible and once again creates uncertainty for those affected," criticizes Green family spokesperson Barbara Neßler.