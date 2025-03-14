Mourning for Pamela Bach
Hasselhoff daughters: “The pain is unbearable”
Following the tragic death of David Hasselhoff's ex-wife Pamela Bach, her daughters Taylor-Ann and Hayley have now broken their silence for the first time and spoken about the terrible loss of their mother.
In her Instagram stories, which have since gone offline again, Taylor-Ann, the eldest daughter of David Hasselhoff and Pamela Bach, published older photos of herself and her sister Hayley with their late mother.
Touching promise to mom
The 34-year-old wrote: "I would do anything in the world to hug you again, my eternal angel. You are my best friend, my whole heart, my everything."
She continued: "Mom, I love you so much. The pain is unbearable, but I will be strong for you and hold on to your memory until we meet again."
Taylor-Ann also made a touching promise. She would protect her sister "forever". It was 32-year-old Hayley who found her mother dead in her mansion at the beginning of March.
"My heart is broken"
Hayley also broke her silence for the first time after her mother's suicide. In a long message on her Instagram story, she wrote: "My heart is broken."
Her mother was "my biggest support", Hayley continued, "just like I was yours. Mornings are the hardest because as soon as I woke up I would run to the phone to call you no matter what time it was or where I was. You were always there."
That's why saying goodbye to her beloved mom was particularly difficult for her. "This longing for you is unlike anything I've ever experienced, but I want you to know that I will love you in any way I can."
Taylor-Ann wants to manage her estate
As People magazine also reported, Taylor-Ann filed a petition in court in the middle of the week to administer her mother's estate.
According to documents obtained by the celebrity magazine, the 34-year-old stated that Bach died without a will. She estimates the value of the estate at 840,000 dollars (around 774,000 euros).
Last post with daughters and granddaughter
Taylor-Ann became a mother for the first time seven months ago. At the turn of the year, Pamela Bach showed herself with her daughters and granddaughter London in her last post on Instagram and spoke hopefully about the new year that had just begun.
If you or someone close to you is in an exceptional psychological situation or is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please contact the telephone helpline on 142. You can find other crisis hotlines and emergency numbers HERE.
