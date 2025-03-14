Quiet hour against sensory overload in the supermarket

Dimmed lights and reduced sounds

Our brains normally block out many of these impressions so that we can concentrate on the essentials. In some brains, however, these filters are not set correctly - for example in people with ADHD or autistic or neurodiverse people, formerly known as hypersensitive people. To make shopping easier for them, MPreis is now the first grocery retailer in Tyrol to introduce the "quiet hour" in an Innsbruck store.