Mercedes CLA: Techno attack on BMW’s New Class
Mercedes strives for higher things even at the entry level and has presented the new CLA in this spirit. The coupé-like four-door model remains close to the concept car on the outside and has no equal in terms of technology - at least until BMW's New Class comes onto the market - with 800 volts or as a combustion engine.
If desired, the CLA can carry the illuminated starry sky in front of it, with 142 small LED stars swirling around the central star, which is also illuminated. Behind it lies space of unimagined expanse, one could say, at least in the electric versions: a frunk with a capacity of 110 liters, which complements the 405-liter trunk.
An illuminated strip spans the front of the vehicle, connecting the headlights and finding its counterpart at the rear, where stars even shine out of the lights.
Two electric drives that go a long way and charge quickly
The record-breaking drag coefficient contributes to the outstanding range of the electric versions. Although the battery only stores 85 kWh, Mercedes-Benz promises a range of up to 792 kilometers according to WLTP for the CLA 250+, which accelerates from 0 to 100 in 6.7 km/h and has a top speed of 210 km/h with a 200 kW/272 hp PSM motor on the rear axle.
Not only does it go a long way, it also keeps charging breaks short: with up to 320 kW charging power and 800 volts, it can recharge for up to 325 kilometers in 10 minutes (AC charging is only possible with 11 kW).
With the CLA 350 4matic, it is 275 to 315 kilometers in ten minutes or up to 771 kilometers total range. An additional 80 kW drive unit on the front axle (also with an inverter with silicon carbide) turns it into an all-wheel drive vehicle and sprints in 4.9 seconds. The maximum system output is specified as 260 kW/354 hp.
Both versions have an automatic two-speed gearbox that operates depending on the driving mode and supports either particularly good acceleration or high efficiency.
A special feature is the rear axle: here the CLA adopts the spatial steering design of the larger model series.
Combustion engines come from China
Alternatively, a hybrid petrol engine in three power levels will be offered from the end of the year, which comes from Geely and is built in China. There is no longer a diesel. The electric motor is located in the eight-speed automatic transmission and can recuperate up to 25 kW. It can enable sailing up to 100 km/h.
Major innovation in the interior
A floating "superscreen", which stretches across the entire width of the dashboard, combines a 10.25-inch speedometer and a 14-inch touchscreen. Later, an additional 14-inch screen for the front passenger will be added as an option, which can be used to stream Disney+ movies, among other things.
The new steering wheel controls are more serious in everyday use (and will probably soon be in other model series too). Apparently, the widespread criticism of the touch elements has been taken to heart. The new unit is less cluttered and has "haptic feel aids". The drive selector lever on the steering wheel is also used to set the recuperation levels.
MB.OS is a completely new operating system that uses AI to access supercomputers connected to the Mercedes-Benz Intelligent Cloud. This enables continuous over-the-air updates for the most important vehicle functions. For the first time, this also includes the driver assistance systems.
At 4.72 meters, the new CLA is almost four centimeters longer than the old one, as well as wider and higher. The wheelbase has grown by 6 cm to 2.79 meters.
All high-quality and technically advanced, no question. Whether such a high-tech product will prove its worth as an entry-level model in the Mercedes universe remains to be seen. In any case, the A- and B-Class were dropped without replacement.
