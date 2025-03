Reunion with a former striker

FAC is not exactly one of Austria's favorite opponents. They have only won once in their last nine encounters - on 30 November 2020, Lustenau won 2:1 at home. The goal for the visitors was scored by Anthony Schmid, who played two Bundesliga seasons for Austria and returned to the Floridsdorfer after an interlude in Luxembourg. "It's a very special game for me. It was a very nice time in Lustenau. Of course it's special when you meet your former teammates," said the 26-year-old. In the first leg, the points were shared in a 1-1 draw.