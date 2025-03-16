Fighting the frustration of crisis
How appreciation works
People who are happy at work work more efficiently and think less about changing jobs - Sabine Reichsthaler and Judith Guserl reveal how managers can contribute to this. We spoke to the founders of the happiness campus called Kopfgarten in Linz on the occasion of World Happiness Day on March 20.
The reduction of overtime and residual leave is the order of the day, temporary workers are being cut back, and backfilling is often dispensed with: Cost-cutting measures like these are now commonplace at many companies. The crisis and recession are fueling the situation. "More than ever, companies need to strengthen their most important resource: their people," says Sabine Reichsthaler.
The Day of Happiness has been around since 2013
"Social, economic and environmental well-being are inseparable. Together, they define global gross happiness," emphasized the then UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in 2012. One year later, the World Happiness Day, which was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly, was celebrated for the first time on 20 March.
Together with Judith Guserl, Reichsthaler founded the happiness campus called Kopfgarten in Linz, an educational initiative that is all about promoting happiness, resilience and mental strength. In addition to resilience training and mental health programs, the Kopfgarten founders also offer training in the field of positive leadership.
What does the latter mean? It's all about appreciative leadership, which in turn means that companies benefit from motivated, healthy and productive teams. "Motivation and happiness in the workplace are the best competitive advantage," emphasizes Reichsthaler.
Those who focus on what can be actively influenced after a job loss experience less stress.
Sabine Reichsthaler, Geschäftsführerin Kopfgarten – Dein Glückscampus
Like Guserl, she is convinced: "Economic success is not a product of chance. Happy employees are the basis of strong companies." Psychological security in the workplace reduces conflicts and the desire to change jobs.
Focus on the possibilities
And what do you do when the fate of job loss strikes? It is important to remain active: "If you get support and focus on opportunities, you will get through difficult times better." Asking former employers, colleagues and friends for help is not a sign of weakness. Personal contacts often help in the job search. In February, 46,518 people were unemployed in Upper Austria.
