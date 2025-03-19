Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Young researchers

Young people found places to marvel and experiment

Nachrichten
19.03.2025 11:00

Creative workshops on climate protection, waste avoidance and renewable energies for a conscious approach to the environment were held for 350 children and young people at the Wiener Neustadt University of Applied Sciences.

0 Kommentare

It is well known that children are born with curiosity. From their very first steps, they set off on a journey of discovery through the big and small world. To ensure that this thirst for knowledge can still be satisfied years later, 700 children and young people have now been "trained" to become experts in environmental and natural sciences. At the Environment.knowledge days at the Wiener Neustadt University of Applied Sciences, the fascination and understanding of climate, nature and biodiversity was eagerly awakened.

Zitat Icon

We want to bring science and research to the people, because progress deserves trust and not skepticism.

Landesvize Stephan Pernkopf

"Science wants to know how the world works," explains Stephan Pernkopf, Vice Provincial Minister. That is why there is a lot on offer for young scientists in this country: The Science Academy and the Science Center in Tulln, for example, focus on science and the future.

Exciting experiments as a highlight
The Environment.knowledge days focused on curiosity and hands-on learning: in 32 workshops and at 14 interactive stations, interested young people were able to explore environmental, climate and energy topics - such as how solar systems work, a miniature tornado and a variety of green jobs.

"I had the most fun trying things out. Particularly at the trail search station - I didn't realize there was so much to discover," says 13-year-old Luisa happily. A total of 350 pupils took part this year.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Petra Weichhart
Petra Weichhart
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf