Young researchers
Young people found places to marvel and experiment
Creative workshops on climate protection, waste avoidance and renewable energies for a conscious approach to the environment were held for 350 children and young people at the Wiener Neustadt University of Applied Sciences.
It is well known that children are born with curiosity. From their very first steps, they set off on a journey of discovery through the big and small world. To ensure that this thirst for knowledge can still be satisfied years later, 700 children and young people have now been "trained" to become experts in environmental and natural sciences. At the Environment.knowledge days at the Wiener Neustadt University of Applied Sciences, the fascination and understanding of climate, nature and biodiversity was eagerly awakened.
We want to bring science and research to the people, because progress deserves trust and not skepticism.
Landesvize Stephan Pernkopf
"Science wants to know how the world works," explains Stephan Pernkopf, Vice Provincial Minister. That is why there is a lot on offer for young scientists in this country: The Science Academy and the Science Center in Tulln, for example, focus on science and the future.
Exciting experiments as a highlight
The Environment.knowledge days focused on curiosity and hands-on learning: in 32 workshops and at 14 interactive stations, interested young people were able to explore environmental, climate and energy topics - such as how solar systems work, a miniature tornado and a variety of green jobs.
"I had the most fun trying things out. Particularly at the trail search station - I didn't realize there was so much to discover," says 13-year-old Luisa happily. A total of 350 pupils took part this year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.