Young people found places to marvel and experiment

It is well known that children are born with curiosity. From their very first steps, they set off on a journey of discovery through the big and small world. To ensure that this thirst for knowledge can still be satisfied years later, 700 children and young people have now been "trained" to become experts in environmental and natural sciences. At the Environment.knowledge days at the Wiener Neustadt University of Applied Sciences, the fascination and understanding of climate, nature and biodiversity was eagerly awakened.