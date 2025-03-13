Vorteilswelt
Fabulous panoramic terrace in the rear Zillertal valley

Nachrichten
13.03.2025 14:23

A leisurely circular hike takes us from Mayrhofen to the Alpengasthaus Wiesenhof - great views included. Sections of the tour follow the former route into Stilluptal.

Behind or south of the Ahornbahn valley station, a narrow band of artificial snow still runs through the meadows. We cross this and our destination is marked in the meadows to the right of the slope. We walk over to the houses, next to the "Wirtshaus zum Griena", a sign once again shows us the route.

Immediately afterwards, we take the "Stillupperweg", the old route into the Stillupptal valley. The path leads upwards over the valley until it takes numerous hairpin bends in the sparse forest amidst picturesque natural scenery.

Directly below our destination lies the Zillertal valley with Mayrhofen. (Bild: Peter Freiberger)
Directly below our destination lies the Zillertal valley with Mayrhofen.
(Bild: Peter Freiberger)

We later approach the Stilluppklamm gorge, from which a path leads up to our route. Here we follow the old road uphill, which soon reaches the current toll road into Stilluptal. We cross this road and continue on the other side on a forest path in the forest.

Facts & Figures

  • Valley town: Mayrhofen in the Zillertal
  • Starting point: Paid parking lot (approx. 660 m) at the Ahornbahn valley station in the center of Mayrhofen
  • Route: (traffic-free) road or footpath
  • Equipment: sturdy shoes, poles
  • Requirements: basic level of fitness, stamina and sure-footedness
  • Children: from baby age
  • Tobogganing: no
  • Refreshments: Alpengasthaus Wiesenhof (1056 m), open daily all year round from 10 am to 6 pm, T 05285/64814
  • Arrival by public transport: public bus or Zillertalbahn from Jenbach to Mayrhofen; a few minutes' walk to the starting point
  • Difference in altitude: around 400 meters
  • Length: around 6 kilometers (entire loop)
  • Walking time: around 1 1/4 hours or 45 minutes (ascent or descent)

Later, almost out of nowhere, the trail reaches the open meadow area and thus a fabulous viewing terrace. This is our destination, the Wiesenhof - right next to the valley descent. Below us lies the rear Zillertal with Mayrhofen, to the right the Brandberger Kolm looms strikingly above the entrance to the Zillergrund. Now it's time for a break.

A Way of the Cross lines the ascent route for a long time. (Bild: Peter Freiberger)
A Way of the Cross lines the ascent route for a long time.
(Bild: Peter Freiberger)

We then carefully cross the slope and follow the road ("Mayrhofen"), which winds its way through the forest down to the village. At the houses, continue downhill on the asphalt road and over to the clearly visible valley station.

The entire route was recently completely bare, and the forecast snowfall should do little to change this.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Freiberger
Peter Freiberger
