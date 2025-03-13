"Not the politics"
China: Corona origin to be clarified by science
The German Federal Intelligence Service (BND) believes it is likely that a laboratory accident in Wuhan, China, was the cause of the global coronavirus pandemic. The Chinese foreign office has now commented on this. It rejects "any form of political maneuvering", said spokeswoman Mao Ning.
Scientific issues should also be assessed by scientists. She referred to experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) who had spoken to researchers in Wuhan. They came to the conclusion that a leakage of the virus was "highly unlikely". The international community had previously also largely acknowledged this.
German media reported that the question of the origin of the pathogen could not be clearly clarified at present. A study published at the end of September 2024 showed that the pathogen probably originated from wild bulls traded on the market in Wuhan. However, it is not possible to draw a clear conclusion: the samples were only taken from January 2020, but the first infections in humans occurred in November 2019.
Drosten considers natural origin likely
This study suggests a natural origin of the coronavirus. German virologist Christian Drosten from the Charité hospital in Berlin believes this is "still likely", as he said in an interview at the beginning of the year. However, the Chinese authorities have been able to provide proof of this. At the end of December, the WHO stated that it was still waiting for China's cooperation to clarify the origin of the pandemic. "We continue to request data and access from China so that we can understand the origins of Covid-19".
The second theory on the origins of the pandemic is based on a laboratory accident at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where research is being conducted into coronaviruses, among other things. The German Federal Intelligence Service (BND) and the US foreign intelligence agency CIA, for example, support this theory. "The CIA assesses with low confidence that, based on available reports, a research-related origin of the Covid-19 pandemic is more likely than a natural origin," the intelligence agency announced in January.
The virus was first registered in Wuhan. The US government must stop "slandering other countries and blaming them", said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning.
