China: Corona origin to be clarified by science

Drosten considers natural origin likely

This study suggests a natural origin of the coronavirus. German virologist Christian Drosten from the Charité hospital in Berlin believes this is "still likely", as he said in an interview at the beginning of the year. However, the Chinese authorities have been able to provide proof of this. At the end of December, the WHO stated that it was still waiting for China's cooperation to clarify the origin of the pandemic. "We continue to request data and access from China so that we can understand the origins of Covid-19".