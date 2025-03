Bulls have to worry about striker Onisiwo again

Salzburg probably not taking any risks

The veteran already had to sit out two games in February (against WSG and Austria Vienna) due to the same complaint. Apparently, however, he is not getting to grips with it as desired. His participation in the last match of the basic round on Sunday (17, live on Sky) against Wolfsberg is therefore very doubtful. Also because the Bulls will probably not risk anything and want to let the injury heal during the international break so that Onisiwo is fully fit and ready to play again for the start of the championship round at the end of March.