Serious accusations:
Post haggling in the allocation of housing in Spittal
Serious accusations against housing committee. ÖBB employee moved up from 41st to 1st place on waiting list.
The Spittal housing committee, which is responsible for allocating apartments, no longer exists! The reason: according to an internal letter obtained by the "Krone", a former ÖBB employee was moved up from 41st to 1st place on the waiting list for a cooperative apartment. This was decided by the members - representatives of the SPÖ (three), Team Kärnten (two), the FPÖ and the ÖVP (one each).
"False statements were made"
"During an examination, the person concerned, who does not fulfill any of the requirements for a priority ranking, was previously ranked from 17th to 41st place because false information was provided," reads an email written by TK Mayor Gerhard Köfer and directed against the chairman, a member of the SP: "After massive, multiple interventions by the SPÖ municipal council and an ÖBB employee, he was nevertheless ranked first by the committee."
Köfer confirms the case to the "Krone": "This is pure unfairness! My two party colleagues have resigned from the housing committee. There must be consequences: The committee has been dissolved!" The case is reminiscent of Klagenfurt: a good year ago, municipal and cooperative apartments were allocated at "Klagenfurt Wohnen" due to political influence.
"In addition, people who meet the requirements for the allocation of housing are denied the opportunity in this way. Spittal is not like that!" Now the allocation should be carried out by the city council "to ensure a correct process". Christoph Staudacher, FPÖ: "It is clear to us that the allocation of apartments in Spittal must be transparent. And that has been achieved with today's decision."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
