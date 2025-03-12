Top 10 in Canada
Ländle ski crosser Lussnig stronger than ever before
Before the start of the season, Nicolas Lussnig from Vorarlberg first had to fight for a place in the red-white-red World Cup team. Now, however, the 23-year-old is well on his way to earning a ticket for the World Championships in St. Moritz. In Craigleith, Canada, he showed his best result to date on Wednesday.
The world elite have been visiting the Canadian state of Ontario since Wednesday. The Craigleith ski resort, two hours' drive north of Toronto directly on Georgian Bay, will host the last two World Cup events on Friday and Saturday before the World Championship gold medals are up for grabs on March 22 in St. Moritz, Switzerland.
All Austrians qualified
A man from Vorarlberg could also be in the running there: Nicolas Lussnig from the Oberland region recently performed extremely well at the races in Gudauri, Georgia, making it to the quarter-finals twice. And the 23-year-old also impressed in Canada on Wednesday.
In the qualification for the first race, the Atomic pilot shone - as the second best Austrian after Johannes Rohrweck (5th) - with tenth place and thus fixed his best result ever in the World Cup. With Tristan Takats (18th), Adam Kappacher (22nd) and Christoph Danksagmüller (24th), all five ÖSV men made it into the final heats. The fastest was the Swiss Alex Fiva.
Födermayr continues confidently
In the women's event, Austria was only represented by Christina Födermayr. The 23-year-old from Upper Austria finished tenth, 2.27 seconds behind qualifying winner Marielle Berger Sabbatel, and thus easily made it into the top 16.
