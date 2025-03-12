Austerity measures cause alarm among the police and army

Marterbauer also commits to the army

In response to a question from the "Krone" newspaper, Red Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer also confirmed that the army's build-up plan was not in question. Both Sky Shield and the Eurofighter follow-up are part of the government agreement. The money would be made available for this. The day before, on the fringes of the EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) in Brussels, he had said that there would be no "whatever the cost" when it came to defense. It is "very important to ensure that defense spending is implemented as efficiently as possible. We don't have a single euro to spend just like that anywhere. Funds are extremely tight, which is why priorities must also be set in the area of defense."