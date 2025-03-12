Anna Nicole Smith movie
Margot Robbie is set to turn into a boob wonder
After her success with Barbie, Margot Robbie could soon have her next mega-role on the horizon. The Hollywood beauty could transform herself into none other than bosom wonder and "Playboy" model Anna Nicole Smith for a biopic.
The script for the biopic is being written by two friends of the late model, fashion designer Pol' Atteu and TV producer Patrik Simpson. Speaking to The Sun, the two explained that 34-year-old Robbie was their first choice for the lead role.
"That's our Anna"
"We've had our eye on Margot and I think she's our Anna Nicole. After we saw the 'Barbie' movie, Margot was at the screening and I said, 'That's our Anna: 'That's our Anna'. The way she impersonated Barbie, and Pol always made fun of the fact that Anna is the living Barbie. So who better to play her than Margot?" Simpson explained. And Atteu added: "I can tell you, when we met her, we felt something electric and it was such a beautiful moment."
Simpson went on to reveal that the pair plan to reveal Anna's "secrets" in the new movie, saying, "Anna was our best friend. Best friends have secrets, and we promised Anna that we would reveal those secrets."
Died of an overdose
Anna Nicole Smith became famous as a model before later turning to acting. Her personal life was overshadowed by controversy after she married 89-year-old oil baron J. Howard Marshall at the age of 26 and became embroiled in a furious dispute with his family over the estate after his death in 1995 at the age of 90.
The "Playboy" model also struggled with a drug addiction and died of an accidental overdose in 2007 at the age of 39 - just a few months after her son Daniel also died of an overdose at the age of 20.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
