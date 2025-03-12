Margot Robbie is set to turn into a boob wonder

"That's our Anna"

"We've had our eye on Margot and I think she's our Anna Nicole. After we saw the 'Barbie' movie, Margot was at the screening and I said, 'That's our Anna: 'That's our Anna'. The way she impersonated Barbie, and Pol always made fun of the fact that Anna is the living Barbie. So who better to play her than Margot?" Simpson explained. And Atteu added: "I can tell you, when we met her, we felt something electric and it was such a beautiful moment."