"Krone" commentary
The political carnival is over
The carnival is over, and the political carnival, which recently masqueraded as government negotiations and has kept us moderately amused for almost half a year, is finally over. As we all know, the country has had a functioning government again for a few days now.
ON THE ONE HAND, most Austrians will welcome this, as there are currently a multitude of problems to deal with.
ON THE OTHER hand, we should not forget that carnival is always followed by Lent. And that probably also applies to the political situation in the country. Saving, saving, saving is the motto for the coming years, as the current 20 billion euro hole in the Austrian state budget needs to be tackled. We will therefore all have to tighten our belts.
However, it remains to be seen whether this will be possible with a government that wants to support the EU's 800 billion euro rearmament program and purchase Sky Shield.
And whether this will be possible with a finance minister who, in the best old socialist style, is apparently planning a policy of deficit spending, i.e. unlimited borrowing, is just as uncertain.
And the government itself, with its seven state secretaries, is not a particularly good role model when it comes to austerity.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
