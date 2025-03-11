99ers vs. Black Wings
Overtime again! Graz missed match puck
The first match puck of the 99ers against the Black Wings did not hit the mark! The teams had to go into overtime again. Graz will now try to seal their place in the semifinals on Friday.
And every day the groundhog greets! For the fourth time in a row, the quarter-final series between the 99ers and the Black Wings had to go into overtime on Tuesday night. In Linz, the final score was 2:1 for the Black Wings - Episode 6 will therefore take place in Graz on Friday.
Linz take an early lead
The home side were able to celebrate early after a shot by Logan Roe from the blue line (7th), taking goalie Jonas Gunnarsson's box under fire 13 times in the first period. Graz did not get off to a good start, but almost went into the first break with a draw. However, Rasmus Tirronen (18th) made a diving save to prevent Stephen Harper from equalizing after playmaker Kevin Roy had set up a great chance.
In the second period, the puck hit the red painted metal once on both sides, but the 99ers got stronger and stronger as time went on. On a counter-attack, it was Harper this time who crossed to Roy, who in turn skated the puck into the net (37'). "Playoff-Michl" Schiechl almost gave Graz the lead just a little later after a solo run, but Tirronen was on his guard this time. "We turned the game around towards the end of the third period, now it's all about who wants the win more," said goalscorer Roy before the final period.
Harper missed a great chance
Where the Canadian proved his will, once again finding the completely free Harper, who failed to score from one meter away, but again missed Tirronen. Because the 99ers then even mastered a one-minute 3-on-5 deficit, there was once again no decision after 60 minutes. The game went into extra time for the fourth time in a row - a new league record!
It was over after 9:36 minutes: Brian Lebler sealed the deal with Linz's 30th shot on goal in Graz. And so the series continues, with the 99ers having their next matchup on Friday (6:30 p.m.) at home in the Bunker.
ICEHL play-offs, game 5: Black Wings - 99ers 2:1 n.V. (1:0, 0:1, 0:0, 1:0)
Goals: 1:0 (7.) Roe, 1:1 (37.) Roy, 2:1 (70.) Lebler.
Furthermore: KAC - Pustertal 2:4 (series: 3:2), Bozen - VSV 6:1 (series: 3:2).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.