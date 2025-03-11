Overtime again! Graz missed match puck

In the second period, the puck hit the red painted metal once on both sides, but the 99ers got stronger and stronger as time went on. On a counter-attack, it was Harper this time who crossed to Roy, who in turn skated the puck into the net (37'). "Playoff-Michl" Schiechl almost gave Graz the lead just a little later after a solo run, but Tirronen was on his guard this time. "We turned the game around towards the end of the third period, now it's all about who wants the win more," said goalscorer Roy before the final period.