Is a ceasefire coming?

Backtrack: USA releases Ukraine aid again

Nachrichten
11.03.2025 19:11

Following negotiations between the two countries in Saudi Arabia, the United States has reopened the recently halted aid to Ukraine with "immediate effect". To this end, Ukraine has provisionally agreed to accept the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

0 Kommentare

Intelligence information should also be passed on again to the country attacked by Russia, according to a joint statement by the USA and Ukraine following talks in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Ukraine supports a US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire with Russia, and a raw materials agreement should also be concluded "as soon as possible".

The meeting is taking place against the backdrop of a radical U-turn in US policy towards Ukraine since US President Donald Trump took office in January. A meeting between Zelensky and Trump at the White House at the end of February led to a scandal. At the beginning of March, Trump also suspended US military aid to Ukraine. The US President is demanding concessions from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in order to end the war that has been going on for three years.

Ukraine and Saudi Arabia want to work more closely together
Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi spoke on Monday evening about efforts to achieve a "sustainable, fair and comprehensive" peace in Ukraine. The joint statement was published by the Saudi Arabian state news agency (SPA).

According to the statement, Crown Prince Mohammed and Selenskyj said at their meeting that they would strengthen investment ties between their two countries in areas such as energy, the food industry and infrastructure. "Both sides said they look forward to exploring joint cooperation opportunities in the fields of oil, gas, their derivatives and petrochemicals," the joint statement said.

Saudi Arabia has become an important venue for US diplomacy since Trump took office. In February, the first talks between representatives of Russia and the USA since the start of the war in Ukraine took place there.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf