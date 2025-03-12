Marital hell: harrowing report from a Syrian woman

He does not mention that the police had already ordered him to leave. This makes the tormented Syrian woman's decision to testify against her violent husband all the more courageous. Out of fear of him, the interrogation takes place in the absence of the accused. During the questioning by Judge Theo Rümmele, the woman repeatedly bursts into tears. "After our marriage in Syria six years ago, his family exerted a lot of power over me." She was treated like a slave.