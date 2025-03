Over and out! Ski jumping ace has to end the season

The ÖSV women's team for the Oslo program starting on Thursday and the ski flying in Vikersund at the weekend is identical to the four-member World Championship team. In Vikersund, the top 25 in the World Cup will be eligible to compete, which means that Jacqueline Seifriedsberger, Lisa Eder, Eva Pinkelnig and, with her first flights, Julia Mühlbacher are also seeded.