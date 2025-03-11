Renewables criticize chaos in government plans

One thorn in the side of green electricity producers is the stricter profit levy. "This decision right in the first five days of the new government torpedoes planning security," says Prechtl-Grundnig. Specifically, the revenue cap was to be reduced from EUR 120 per megawatt hour (MWh) to EUR 100 per MWh and the skimming rate increased from 90 percent to 95 percent. For old plants, a limit of only 90 euros applies. For fossil fuel operators, on the other hand, the levy is based on profit and not on revenue - an injustice, according to representatives of photovoltaic, wind power and other associations.

Criticism of "cloak-and-dagger actions"

In the photovoltaic sector, the sudden abolition of the VAT exemption for private solar installations is causing particular displeasure. "Everyone was prepared for this subsidy to expire at the end of this year. Now it has been cut off before then in a cloak-and-dagger operation," says Vera Immitzer, Managing Director of Photovoltaik Austria, who warns of setbacks.