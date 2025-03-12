Champions League
Lille against Borussia Dortmund from 18:45 LIVE
Second leg of the Champions League clash between OSC Lille and Borussia Dortmund for a place in the quarter-finals. The first leg ended 1:1. We will be reporting live, see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Borussia Dortmund want to save the season in Lille. After panting after the demands of the national team, things went reasonably well for BVB in the top flight. After a 1:1 draw in the first leg, however, last year's finalists in northern France now fear for their promotion. Dortmund seem a long way from reaching the final. BVB are sinking into mediocrity in the Bundesliga, and Sabitzer is also coming in for criticism. The midfielder has yet to score a goal or provide an assist in 34 competitive matches this season. The pay-TV channel Sky reported on Monday that the Styrian, like other players, is to be released in the summer. Sabitzer's contract with Dortmund runs until June 2027.
Lead squandered in first leg
Coach Niko Kovac's team failed to add to their lead in the 1:1 firstlegdraw with Lille and gave away the advantage. Even more worrying was the sobering 1-0 draw against Augsburg last Saturday. "So much can happen in the life of a person and a team between now and Wednesday. That gives me hope," said Kovac after the dress rehearsal. Dortmund have only won three of their eight games under him.
Lille are not a superior team, but the Ligue 1 runners-up are still undefeated at home this Champions League season. Real were beaten 1:0 by the "Great Danes". Goalscorer Jonathan David scored again at the weekend and the Canadian now has 22 goals this season.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
