Lille against Borussia Dortmund from 18:45 LIVE

Borussia Dortmund want to save the season in Lille. After panting after the demands of the national team, things went reasonably well for BVB in the top flight. After a 1:1 draw in the first leg, however, last year's finalists in northern France now fear for their promotion. Dortmund seem a long way from reaching the final. BVB are sinking into mediocrity in the Bundesliga, and Sabitzer is also coming in for criticism. The midfielder has yet to score a goal or provide an assist in 34 competitive matches this season. The pay-TV channel Sky reported on Monday that the Styrian, like other players, is to be released in the summer. Sabitzer's contract with Dortmund runs until June 2027.